Huddersfield Town welcome Manchester City to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday and it won’t be a surprise to many that this league fixture is not a particularly familiar one.

Town have already played City twice this year - a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup in February followed by a 5-1 loss in the replay in March.

However, it has been 17 years since the clubs met in the league - a 1-1 draw in the old First Division (now Championship) in which former striker Clyde Wijnhard claimed a point for Town.

While City appear to be running away with the league this season, the Blues struggled against Town in Division One during the 1990s and early 2000s, with The Terriers undefeated in five out of the six matches played around that time.

Despite Town appearing to dominate the fixture at that time, the match at Maine Road 30 years ago this month, in November 1987, featured a record 10-1 win for City - a scoreline which the league leaders have seemed quite capable of repeating at times this season!

David Wagner’s side head into Sunday’s game off the back of a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth, but at home they have been pretty solid and are looking for a Manchester double, having beaten United here in West Yorkshire last month.