Huddersfield Town have one of the easiest starts to the Premier League season - on paper at least.

Town's opponents in their first six matches had an average finishing league position of 13.7 last season - only the opponents of Newcastle United and Southampton have a lower average - both 14.7.

It’ll be a tricky end to the campaign for Town though.

Their last six opponents have an average finishing league position of 9.2 while their last four opponents - Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal - have one of 4.0.

Everton have the toughest set of opening fixtures this season - the Toffees’ first six games are against sides who had an average finishing league position of 5.7 last season.

After starting things off at home against Stoke City, Ronald Koeman’s side have to face Manchester City away, then Chelsea away, Tottenham Hotspur at home and Manchester United away.

At least they’ll be getting them out of the way though.

Arsenal have the next toughest opening six fixtures after Everton.

The Gunners’ opponents had an average finishing league position of 8.2 last season with their three away opponents averaging 6.0 and three home opponents 10.3.

Stoke have the next toughest (8.3) though the Potters’ toughest games are at home with those three opponents averaging 4.0 and their away opponents 12.7.