The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quarter of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League campaign has been played and David Wagner's side are so far enjoying top-flight life.

The Terriers have amassed 15 points from their first 11 games and currently sit in a healthy 10th place in the table.

There have already been some memorable moments – from the opening day 3-0 away win at Crystal Palace to the 2-1 defeat of Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium via Aaron Mooy's winner against Newcastle United.

But who have been the star performer for the Terriers so far?

After each game fans are given the opportunity to rate each player's performance using the Examiner's interactive rating gadget.

And so far Christopher Schindler has been named as Town's Player of the Season with an average rating of 7.5 out of 10.

The German defender is closely followed by Aaron Mooy (7.2) and Jonas Lossl (7) with Danny Williams and Laurent Depoitre tied in fourth (6.9).

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout the season.