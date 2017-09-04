Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three clean sheets for Huddersfield Town is exactly what the doctor ordered to launch the Premier League season.

These days, in the betting world, markets are dominated by statistics and shots data.

While I know many fans won’t follow that sort of thing, even if they enjoy their sport through Sky Bet, I most certainly do take in all the stats – and I can tell you that Town are doing fine.

They have had 31 shots so far this season with 15 on target and four goals scored.

Probably more importantly, they’ve had only 33 shots against with 12 on target and Jonas Lossl and his defence are yet to concede.

Just to give you an idea of where that stands in a league table, the worst ‘shots for’ record is that of Swansea with 17, while the best is Tottenham at 64.

In the ‘shots against’ column, Swansea are again the worst with 62, while Liverpool have the best defensive record with only 17 shots against.

To the purists, these may seem figures which mean very little, but I can assure you they are the sort of figures which will be on David Wagner’s desk before and after every Premier League game.

As we have seen so far, the collective effort of getting behind the ball, stopping crosses and preventing shots is a huge part of what could keep Town in the league.

While we are in the middle of the internationals, the only thing interesting Town fans at the moment is next week’s Monday Night Football and having Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse their team.

They will have the opportunity – and maybe Thierry Henry as well – to show the world exactly what is making Town competitive at the top level.

West Ham have been awful in their three away league games so far, losing at Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United and, how the clearing up has been done at their London Stadium following the World Athletics Championships. let’s hope they are just as awful in their first home game of the season against Town.