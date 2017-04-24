Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 back in August to take the Terriers to the summit of the Championship table.

The win took Town's unbeaten start to the league campaign to five matches, with victories over Brentford, Newcastle United and Barnsley and a draw against Aston Villa coming previously.

All eyes were on Rajiv Van La Parra when Wolves came to Town, with the winger taking on his former employers for the first time since his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium in March 2016.

Here's what he said about the move when it happened...

And the Dutchman would have the last laugh against his former side.

The winger fired the hosts in front just six minutes into the game after pouncing on a Nahki Wells effort which had struck the post.

And Van La Parra went on to 'shush' the crowd during his celebrations after the away fans had booed him in the early exchanges.

Danny Ward made a couple of good saves to keep Town in front and David Wagner's side went on to see the game out - inflicting a first defeat of the season on Wolves.

After the game, Van La Parra said : “It was an emotional moment.

“I wanted to celebrate for our fantastic supporters, but Wolves fans are good too, and I hope they didn’t mind.

“Wolves are a good club. They gave me my chance in English football and I am thankful for that.

“I had a good time there and I only look back to the good moments and wish them all the best.

“They are a really good team and I think they can do well this season.

“But I am a Huddersfield player and I want us to do well.”

And head coach Wagner went on to praise the winger - as well as Ward and the 19,972-strong crowd.

He said: "It was great to see him [Van La Parra] get the goal, and of course it won us the match.

"But I also have to praise Danny Ward, because he made some fine saves to keep us in it during a tough period for us."

Wagner added: "The crowd were superb, especially in the final 15 minutes, when they really helped us regain control."