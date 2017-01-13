Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

KEITH HILL says Rochdale are League One’s equivalent of Huddersfield Town.

The Roses rivals will clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Spotland later this month.

It’s the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2011/12, when Town won promotion to the Championship, and is likely to take place on Saturday, January 28.

But Town went to Spotland for a friendly the summer before last and beat Rochdale 2-0 behind closed doors at the John Smith’s Stadium in July.

“We know they’re an excellent side,” said Rochdale boss Hill.

“The manager has established an energetic workrate with real quality players.

“Huddersfield are probably doing in the Championship what we’re doing in League One, with respect to their league position and the way they’re attacking the opposition, so I think it’s set for a good game.

“We’re at home, and we’ll respect the opposition. They’re a championship side, who are doing exceptionally well, and what I like about them is that they are very honest.”