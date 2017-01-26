Who we would start for Town against Rochdale in the FA Cup 4th round

Huddersfield Town make the short over the hill to face Rochdale on Saturday in an FA Cup fourth round tie.

Town have not made the fifth round of the World's oldest domestic football tournament since the 2012/13 season when they beat Charlton and Leicester City before being knocked out by Wigan Athletic.

Rochdale on the other hand have not made the fifth round since 2002/03 when they were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If the Dale were to beat Town in the fourth round however, it would equal their best performance ever in the history of the FA Cup.

Town last made the final eight in 1972, when they were beaten 3-1 at Birmingham City.

Could this be the season Town make history again in the FA Cup? Or is it time to focus on promotion from the Championship?

Who would you pick in the cup competition? Have your say with our team selector below.