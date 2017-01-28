Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town come up against one of the most in-form sides of the 72 Football League teams in Rochdale today, as they travel to Spotland for an FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Dale Have won seven of their last 10 matches, losing three and drawing none, putting them eighth out of the 72 EFL teams in terms of form.

Keith Hill's side also come top in terms of goals scored in their previous 10 fixtures, finding the net 22 times - a figure only equalled by League Two Exeter City.

Town are not far off Dale in the form table - finding themselves in 12th place with six wins, two draws and two defeats in their 10 most recent fixtures.

The Terriers are way off their FA Cup opposition in terms of goals scored.

Town have managed 13 goals in their last 10 matches - the second-lowest amount scored by a side in the top 27 in the form table.

Only Derby County have scored less (12).

Town have conceded less than the Dale though, with nine goals given away to Rochdale's 14.

Doncaster Rovers top the form table with eight wins and a draw in their last ten matches, with Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers marginally behind.

Exeter, Colchester United, Brighton, Leeds, Cambridge United and Sheffield United round out the top 10, with Sheffield Wednesday also above Town.