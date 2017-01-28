Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's side strolled into the FA Cup Fifth Round after a comfortable 4-0 victory over League One outfit Rochdale at Spotland.

Although the home side dominated the opening exchanges, Huddersfield Town stood firm and broke the deadlock against the run of play just before half-time.

Debutant Collin Quaner neatly converting Izzy Brown's pass after the Chelsea loanee unselfishly played the ball into his path for a simple tap in.

Brown then doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 66th minute before second-half substitute Michael Hefele, playing upfront, added a brace to give the final scoreline comprehensive feel.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10 and don't forget, you can also now rate the referee's performance as well!