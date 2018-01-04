Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roger East has been appointed the referee for Huddersfield Town's FA Cup third round tie against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 52-year-old has handed out 49 yellow cards and two red cards in the 15 games he has officiated this season.

One of those red cards was handed to Christopher Schindler during Town's 1-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion in November.

The Wiltshire-based official gave Schindler his second yellow card in the 57th minute, but Town were able to mark Wagner's two-year anniversary of his appointment with a well deserved victory.

East has re-established himself as a Premier League referee in recent months, after he flicked between England's top flight and the Football League in the opening few months of the season.

Last season many questioned East's ability to officiate at the top level after he turned down Bournemouth's claims for a penalty in a game at Stoke City.

Callum Wilson was brought down by Ryan Shawcross in the incident, which subsequently saw East email Cherries boss Eddie Howe with an apology for his mistake.

In the aftermath of the game, East was demoted to officiate in the Football League.

But he has since grown his reputation as a top-level referee and was in charge of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Burnley on New Year's Day.

East's assistants for the game are Andrew Halliday and Jonathan Hunt, with Martin Coy taking up fourth official duties.