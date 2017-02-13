Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart is looking to Huddersfield Town for inspiration as his club face an uphill battle to stay in the Championship.

The Millers are 14 points adrift of safety with only 15 games left, starting with their Tuesday-night encounter with Town at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

But the chairman believes he knows exactly what has gone wrong and cites Town as an example of how to do things in the future.

The Millers’ woes became apparent soon after Neil Warnock engineered a great escape from relegation last season, the former Town manager was unable to agree a contract extension.

Alan Stubbs came in and oversaw a complete overhaul of the playing staff but less than five months later, was sacked after winning just one of the opening 14 games with his side having the worst defensive record in the entire Football League.

Kenny Jackett was Stubbs’ replacement but lasted only five matches before quitting with ex-coach Paul Warne now caretaker boss until the end of the season.

Chairman Stewart says the Millers’ woes are more down to not getting value for money than a lack of financial competitiveness.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said: “There’s a lot to say about competitiveness because the teams like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Norwich have had £40m parachute payments.

“We have the same budget as Huddersfield Town, but when you see how they’ve spent that budget, they’ve probably got more value for money than Rotherham. And credit to them.”

Much of Town’s recruitment success has been attributed to the partnership between chairman Dean Hoyle, head coach David Wagner and head of football operations Stuart Webber.

It’s a model Stewart has now adopted, appointing Jamie Johnson as head of recruitment.

“Unfortunately for Rotherham United we had two managers who have not done well in recruitment,” added Stewart.

“The club has always relied, under my direction, on the manager being able to pick and choose his own squad. It needs more than just a manager.

“The way we go about business now is totally different.

“Players are scrutinised. What the director of recruitment has brought to the party is options. Not just one player for a position, but many players.”

Under the new policy, the Millers have targeted talent from lower leagues such as Plymouth Argyle left-back Ben Purrington in much the same way Wagner brought in Jack Payne and Joel Coleman from Southend United and Oldham Athletic respectively.

While Championship survival looks unlikely, Stewart is confident his club now have a structure in place for longer-term success.