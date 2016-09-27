Login Register
Rotherham United must show resolve against Huddersfield Town says Millers boss

Manager Alan Stubbs says there is character in his squad - but it must come to the fore at the John Smith's Stadium tonight

Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs believes his side need to show character against Huddersfield Town.
Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs says his players have to “put their bodies on the line” to climb the Championship table - starting at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Millers arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium second-bottom and with just one win all season to their name.

That came at home to Brentford in their fourth of nine league games so far, five of which have ended in defeat.

However, former Everton star Stubbs, who guided Hibernian to Scottish Cup success last season, reckons Rotherham have the personnel to get out of trouble.

WATCH: Examiner's Doug Thomson on David Wagner's pre-match Rotherham Press Conference
But he has called on his squad, which includes former Town forward Danny Ward, to show some grit.

“First of all they need to show themselves and then myself, the fans and everybody that there is character there,” he said.

“I know it’s there but they have to start showing it on a much more consistent basis.

“Feeling sorry for yourself doesn’t do anything.

“We have to stick our chests out and be more resilient and if you do that then you’ve got a better chance of getting results.

“There will be nobody feeling sorry for themselves here.”

1 of 4

