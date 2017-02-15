Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's promotion push continued unabated as Tommy Smith sealed a pulsating 3-2 win at Rotherham United.

David Wagner's men looked to be heading for a disappointing draw against the SkyBet Championship basement side before the full-back grabbed an injury-time winner.

The Millers had twice taken the lead but saw Semi Ajayi and Tom Adeyemi goals cancelled out by Joe Lolley and Elias Kachunga before the late winner.

And with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion both drawing, David Wagner's men cut the gap to four points.

Having claimed 10 wins from the last 12 league encounters, the result means Town are now not only play-off hopefuls but in firm contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

