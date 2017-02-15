Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stoppage-time winner for Huddersfield Town brought heartache for relegation-threatened Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Valentine's Day.

Bottom of the SkyBet Championship and 14 points adrift of safety, the Millers put in a spirited performance against David Wagner 's high flying side and twice took the lead.

Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for the hosts before Joe Lolley equalised with a low, curling shot and when Tom Adeyemi restored Rotherham's lead from 25 yards, Elias Kachunga 's header once again restored parity.

But when Tommy Smith 's late intervention sealed all three points for Town, it was a painful defeat for Rotherham United's interim boss Paul Warne to swallow.

"I am proud of the way the lads were defending, so to concede so late on is difficult to swallow," he said.

"It was hard for me to look at them. I am proud of the performance, I am disappointed with the result.

"I didn't think they were going to score, I thought luck was on my side.

"It was a great goal for them, but I thought our lads competed with them toe-to-toe, I am proud of the way the lads played.

"They gave me everything, I can't go in an annihilate them but in the end their (Huddersfield Town's) class showed.

"It’s hard to take it in the 93rd minute - I just think right at the end, the lads perhaps struggled to retain the ball.

“Maybe we could have run out the clock a bit better but we were trying to get the three points ourselves.

"Huddersfield are romping over everyone so they must have believed they were going to score - I have been in teams where it has been like that and it is a nice feeling."