Huddersfield Town make the short journey down the M1 to Rotherham tomorrow night to take on the bottom-of-the-table Millers.

Rotherham have taken just one point from their last five matches and look a shoe-in for relegation to the second tier come May.

Town on the other hand are flying high, winning eight of their last 10 outings.

The Terriers are edging ever closer to a play-off spot and fans are now looking towards the top two rather than the chasing pack below.

David Wagner's side are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday, sparking a debate over whether to rest his key players in the midweek match.

Aaron Mooy is unavailable to play against his parent club in the weekend clash, whereas Jonathan Hogg is doubtful for Tuesday having picked up a groin injury at Loftus Road last weekend.

Do you think Wagner should rest his key players at the AESSEAL New York Stadium? Have your say by using our team selector gadget below.