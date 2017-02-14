Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have given Chris Lowe a break tonight as the terriers travel to Rotherham to face the bottom-of-the-table Millers.

Danny Ward, Tommy Smith, Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler retain their spots in Town's back five, but Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is preferred to Lowe at left-back.

Aaron Mooy maintains his spot in the heart of the Town midfield, with the Australian unable to play against parent club Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.

Philip Billing and Izzy Brown partner the Aussie, with Jonathan Hogg sidelined for two to three weeks with a groin injury.

Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra are selected on the wings, with Collin Quaner preferred to Nahki Wells up front.

Do you agree with this side?