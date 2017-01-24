Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The skull injury suffered by Hull City’s Ryan Mason has brought unhappy memories of a clash with Huddersfield Town for Don Goodman.

Midfielder Mason, 25, needed surgery after a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during Sunday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Former striker Goodman also suffered a fractured skull when playing for Wolves against Town in a First Division (now Championship) clash at Molineux in April 1996.

He clashed heads with full-back Steve Jenkins as Town were defending a corner during a game which finished goalless.

Jenkins was able to carry on, but the home favourite was not so fortunate.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Goodman, who was 29 at the time and is now 50, recalled: “We were trying to recreate that corner Teddy Sheringham was so good at, the one where he gets across the near post.

“Steve Jenkins was in that hole, the ball was in the air and I was never really going to get it but I launched myself at it and I caught the back of his head with the top of mine.

“I think Steve was concussed but I was conscious throughout and when our physio, Barry Holmes, ran on I asked him to check my arm because I could not feel it.

“Of course, when you have had a clash of heads like that it is only natural, as you saw Ryan Mason do, to feel that area of your head where the impact has been.

“It was then I realised there was a big indentation in my head.

“I said to Barry, ‘Forget the arm, you better have a look at my head’, and, as he did, I looked at his face and knew it was serious.

“They secured me to a backboard with a neck brace but when I was being wheeled down the corridor at the hospital my fingers and arms started twitching.

“They classed that as a fit. I could not stop it and the pain was excruciating. That 10 seconds felt like a lifetime.”

Leeds-born Goodman, whose other clubs included Bradford City, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Walsall and Exeter City, explained: “Because the skull was pressed in it was applying pressure to the left side of my brain, which controls the right side of your body.

“When I tried to stand up it became clear the right side of my body was paralysed.

“It stayed that way until the surgeon relieved the pressure by drilling four holes in my skull and lifted things back up.

“It was a depressed fracture. You do obviously fear the worst. Will I play again?

“But my surgeon told me that your head actually heals stronger in such instances, and while they expected me to be out for a year, I was back in six months.”

Goodman added: “Hopefully Ryan can have a quick recovery too.

“The doctors, nurses, specialists were amazing and gave me the reassurance that I am sure Ryan will be getting now.

“I had another seven years as a professional footballer.

“I will send Ryan a card and wish him well and if he ever wants to talk I will be happy to.”