Youngster Ryan Schofield has joined Huddersfield Town’s first-team squad ahead of the club’s debut Premier League campaign.

The Academy graduate has been handed the No31 shirt after making great strides in Leigh Bromby’s Under 18s side over the past two seasons and also at England youth level.

The 17-year-old, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club which will run until the summer of 2019, will work closely with Town’s New Head of Goalkeeping Paul Clements.

The young goalkeeper featured in the 2015/16 Under 21 Professional Development League Two play-off final, where he impressed with some brilliant saves as the Terriers defeated Sheffield United to win the national title.

Meanwhile, during the first year of his two year scholarship, Ryan received his first call-up to the England Under 18 squad, making his debut against Qatar in March 2017.

After enjoying a loan spell at FC United of Manchester at the end of last season, Schofield received his first call-up to England’s Under 20s squad for the Toulon Tournament this summer.

Schofield went on to feature four times and was influential in the Young Lions retaining the trophy, saving a penalty in the Final against Ivory Coast.

On the announcement, Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “Everyone knows that Ryan is a talented young goalkeeper, over the last season he impressed in both of our youth teams and for England.

“We could see him developing and that’s why we believe it is the right time for him to be in and around the First Team squad.

“Ryan has worked very closely with Clem (Paul Clements) over the last couple of years and knows him well, so that will suit him.

“He will now move into the First Team changing room and train with us every day whilst also continuing to play games for our Academy sides; this will help him develop.

“We always look at players in our Academy and want to help them progress and improve; this is the perfect time for Ryan to do that.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him to get used to senior football during the next weeks and months.”