Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Ryan Schofield kept a clean sheet as England Under 18s beat Scotland 3-0 in the Toulon Tournament to advance to the final.

The 18-year-old was largely untroubled throughout the match, but made a smart save on the hour to deny Rangers forward Ryan Hardie.

An Ellliot Embleton goal sandwiched between a Harvey Barnes brace helped the Young Lions to run out 3-0 winners and set up a final against Ivory Coast U20s on Saturday.

Schofield will likely receive another cap for the Three Lions against The Elephants when they face off in Aubagne, weith kick off at 4.30pm.

This is the second Toulon Tournament final England have been to in two years, with the Three Lions winning the competition for the first time in 22 years in 2016.