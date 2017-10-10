Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane will be unavailable for the visit of Huddersfield Town on October 28.

The Senegalese star picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty and is set to be out for up to six weeks.

That means Jurgen Klopp will be without the pacy winger for the Manchester United match this weekend, as well as nine more upcoming fixtures including the Town match at Anfield in two-and-a-half weeks' time.

Mane has netted three goals for the Reds so far this season and is behind just Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the scoring charts.

But the forward has already missed three Premier League matches this season, having been sent off for a high boot on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson last month.

And the 2017 Ballon d'Or nominee could miss another 10 fixtures after picking up the hamstring injury in Senegal's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was assessed by Liverpool's medical staff on his return to Merseyside, with the scans confirming the extent of his injury.