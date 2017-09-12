Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town should be happy to take six points from the next six Premier League matches.

That’s the view of former Leeds Road player Sam Allardyce, who was a pundit on Sky TV for the 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

While Allardyce and co-pundit Jamie Carragher both picked out Town as being a hard team to beat, they believe expectations should be kept in check.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Looking at the next six top-flight assignments, starting against Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium, Allardyce pulled no punches.

“For a team which has just come up and made a start, that’s a tough group,” he said, noting Leicester at home is followed by Burnley away, Spurs at home, Swansea away, Manchester United at home and Liverpool away.

“I would say if they can take six points out of that they should be happy.

“It would give them 13 points from 10 matches and that’s a good way to what you want.”

Carragher reckons Town should not be worried about suffering their first league defeat of the season, or conceding their first goals of the campaign.

“I don’t think they’ve anything to worry about, even though we have talked about respecting clean sheets,” said the former Liverpool defender.

“It was a freak goal and a set piece which did for them against West Ham.

“Even though Hernandez hit the bar, there were no massively clear-cut chances for West Ham, so I think Huddersfield will be difficult to beat.”