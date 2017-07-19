Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town new boy, Danny Williams, spoke of a bitter-sweet homecoming after his side’s 3-2 loss to SV Sandhausen.

The German-American midfielder was born in Karlsruhe, in the Baden-Wuttemburg region of Germany, half an hour’s drive from Sandhausen.

“Of course it’s 30 minutes from where I was born and raised and it’s always good to see familiar faces,” said Williams, who signed from Reading on a free following their play-off final defeat to David Wagner’s men.

“Unfortunately we lost (the match) but it’s good to get the fitness in the bank – these games are never easy.”

Williams enjoyed a brief catch-up with his family, who had turned out to watch the game.

“I’ve got my brother, my mum, my dad – they’re all here – so it’s good to see them, you know.

“We get to say ‘hi’ quick and then we have to shoot back home.”

The midfielder’s family got to see him play the last 30 minutes of the match against Sandhausen after going on as a substitute.

His introduction, along with that of Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and Philip Billing, inspired an upturn in Town’s fortunes as they went on to score twice in the latter stages.

Reflecting on Town’s promotion to the Premier League, Williams claimed he was not at all surprised, having observed the club’s credentials from afar last season and up close at Wembley.

“Everybody saw them last year and for a lot of people it was a surprise, but not me because I know how hard they work, the players they have and obviously the manager they have,” he explained.

“We’ve been working very, very hard off the pitch as well – I think you can see that, you saw it last season – and I’m already happy to be here now.”

He also explained that his transfer north this summer came as an easy move because he knew several of the players and staff already - including head coach Wagner.

“I knew a few of the players before - obviously they are from Germany as well – and when we played against Huddersfield we always spoke to the manager after the game, so I was familiar with the faces

there,” he pointed out.

“I’m happy to be here now and can’t wait for the season to begin.”