The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tonight's Carabao Cup Third Round clash between Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town is expected to conjure up memories of a historic European encounter for both opposing managers.

Twenty years ago, Roy Hodgson's much-fancied Inter Milan faced Schalke 04 in a two-legged UEFA Cup final in which David Wagner was a member of the German side's playing squad.

Although a bit-part player for much of the competition, forward Wagner did manager to get on the scoresheet against Dutch side Roda in the first round and was an unused sub in the second-leg of the final.

Taking a 1-0 lead from the first-leg at Gelsenkirchen's Parkstadion, the German side lifted the trophy by winning 4-1 on penalties at the San Siro after the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate.

And with Hodgson newly-appointed as Crystal Palace boss, it will be a chance for the pair to renew old acquaintances – although Wagner believes his counterpart knows very little of their first chance meeting.

“I am unsure if he knows who I was because I was only on the bench that day,” remarked David Wagner.

“They are good memories though - we won on a penalty shoot-out; it was a good celebration afterwards with a big parade.

“It was a big trophy at the time against a big side and great to have it in our hands as well as a winners medal.”

In another uncanny twist of fate the second-leg also saw Paul Ince return in midfield for Inter – the father of current Huddersfield Town star Tom.