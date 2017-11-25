Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a case of first-goal-wins in the Premier League - with more than three quarters of all teams who score first going on to win the match, according to latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

A total of 85 of the 111 matches which featured at least one goal in England’s top tier (77%) were won by whichever team scored first.

Only eight (7%) were won by the team that fell behind, while 18 (16%) ended in a draw - there have also been 19 nil-nil draws.

Arsenal and Everton have both won two games after conceding the first goal, the most of any club.

AFC Bournemouth have won one match after conceding first, as have Manchester City , Manchester United and Watford.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of games won after scoring/conceding the first Premier League goal for each club...



Club | Games won after conceding first goal | Games won after scoring first goal

Arsenal | 2 | 5

AFC Bournemouth | 1 | 3

Brighton & Hove Albion | 0 | 4

Burnley | 0 | 6

Chelsea | 0 | 8

Crystal Palace | 0 | 1

Everton | 2 | 1

Huddersfield Town | 0 | 4

Leicester City| 0 | 6

Manchester City | 1 | 10

Manchester United | 1 | 7

Newcastle United| 0 | 4

Southampton | 0 | 3

Stoke City | 0 | 3

Swansea City | 0 | 2

Tottenham Hotspur | 0 | 7

Watford | 1 | 4

West Bromwich Albion | 0 | 2

West Ham United| 0 | 2