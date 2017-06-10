Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England make the short journey up to Scotland this weekend to take on Gordon Strachan's men in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Three Lions head into the match top of Group F at the half way point having won four of five matches - drawing the other against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run in the build up to next year's tournament in Russia, but will have to do so with injured duo Jamie Vardy and Nathaniel Clyne.

Scotland on the other hand are fourth in Group F, one and two points behind Slovenia and Slovakia respectively.

The Auld Enemy have not qualified for a major tournament since 1998 and Strachan's men will be looking for a victory over the English to boost their chances of breaking that duck.

If you were the England boss, who would you select to keep the Three Lions' strong qualification record up?

Use our gadget below to name your starting XI.