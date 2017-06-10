The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Scotland at Hampden Park this weekend in a Group F World Cup qualifier this weekend.

The Three Lions top the group, having won four of their five matches - drawing one against Slovenia.

Scotland on the other hand sit fourth and will be out to upset Gareth Southgate' men as they look to qualify for a first major tournament since 1998.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

What time does it kick off?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Saturday, June 10.

Is it on TV?

Yes.

The match will be shown live on ITV and Sky Sports 1 & 5.

The coverage starts at 4pm across all those channels.

Who is in the squads?

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Norwich City)

England

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Who has been left out?

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have both pulled out of the squad through injury.

Southgate has not called up any replacements for the injured pair.

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has no injury worries and has a full compliment to select from.

What are the odds?

SkyBet have Scotland at 19/4 to cause an upset, with England at 7/10 to take the three points.

The draw is priced at 5/2.