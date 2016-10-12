Scottish management job for former Huddersfield Town player Jim Goodwin

Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin during the recent Betfred Cup Quarter Final match against Celtic.

Former Huddersfield Town player Jim Goodwin is the new manager of Scottish side Alloa Athletic.

The 34-year-old takes over from Ross Jack, who has become boss of St Mirren, Goodwin’s previous club.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder who began his career at Celtic joined League One Alloa during the close-season.

At Town from 2008-10, he had five years at St Mirren, where he also coached.

Goodwin played for Stockport County and Scunthorpe United before signing for Town, and Hamilton Academical after leaving the John Smith’s Stadium.

Alloa’s League One rivals East Fife are managed by former Town defender Gary Naysmith.