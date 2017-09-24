Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has blasted Rajiv Van La Parra after the Dutchman's "unacceptable" dive at Turf Moor yesterday.

The Huddersfield Town winger hit the ground in the area under pressure from Matthew Lowton in the Burnley box, but replays show there was no contact to send him to the ground.

Referee Chris Kavanagh got the call right and booked Van La Parra, but Dyche was unhappy with the example the winger was setting for children playing football.

"It would have been an absolute farce," said the Clarets manager about the prospect of a spot-kick.

"It's unacceptable in my book. I can't abide it. I feel for the referee and I thought he was excellent in the moment. But he should be protected from that.

"If it is a penalty they score, we lose and then he gets banned. How does that work?

"I've been harping on about this for three years and no-one wants to listen. It's for the good of the game... I travel across the country with my kid playing football and I'm watching 14-year-olds diving all over the place. Where do they get it from? They copy players.

"It's got to be clamped down on. Maybe the video thing (video assistant referee) will give the refs a chance to look at it. But it's got to go."

Dyche suggested he would have harsh words with any Burnley player who went to ground as easily as Van La Parra, suggesting they would be invited to the manager's office for a dressing down, and Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed that the winger has been fined for the dive.

"I was too far away and Sean was even further away than I was. I haven't seen it again but I have spoken with Van La Parra and it was a dive," said the German.

"It was nothing we like to see. He gets booked, he gets a fine and we go on."