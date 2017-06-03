The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town’s longest-serving current player, you’d think Sean Scannell had seen and done it all with the club.

But after Town’s incredible season finished on Bank Holiday Monday with a SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading, sealing promotion to the Premier League, the 26-year-old believes there is still more to come from David Wagner’s side.

“With this manager anything is possible – it’s a dream for everyone to play in the Premier League,” Sean Scannell said after the Wembley win.

“At the start of the season no-one outside of Huddersfield thought this could happen, it’s just a proud moment for everyone.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Although Scannell has endured a frustrating season, suffering a four-month lay-off after sustaining an ankle injury in the home defeat to Wigan Athletic in November, the player has no bitterness over his own situation.

“Even though I wasn’t in the squad, the main thing was to win the game (at Wembley),” added Scannell.

“I’ve been to semi-finals with Crystal Palace before but nothing beats this - it’s my fifth season here and to go up with this squad is unbelievable.

“Throughout the season we’ve had an approach of no limits and we’ve gone out and showed that all season.

“Even when we have lost we have come back the next game stronger.”