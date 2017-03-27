Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell helped the Under 23 side to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town today.

The 25-year-old wideman has been sidelined since the festive period with a hard to pin down knee injury, but made a first appearance for a Town side since November 28 earlier today.

And Scannell was quickly into the action as he set up the opening goal of the game just before the break.

The winger's through ball was latched on to by Olly Dyson, who drove the ball low and past the helpless Nick Hayes.

Scannell has a shot drift inches over the bar before Town doubled their lead through Sam Warde.

And Town sealed the victory with two strikes in five minutes after the travelling Tractor Boys had pulled one back.

Dyson notched a second of the day before Lewis O'Brien got himself on the scoresheet.