Sean Scannell is aiming to put an injury-hit season behind him to help Huddersfield Town to SkyBet Championship Play-Off glory.

The 26-year-old made his first start for David Wagner's side after a four-month injury lay-off in the Tuesday evening win over Wolves at Molineux.

That mid-week victory sealed Town's passage to the end-of-season knockout competition – a monumental landmark in the club's history and something the entire club are looking forward to.

“Everyone is happy to be there and excited going into it – the way the season has gone no-one has any nerves,” said Sean Scannell.

“The way we've performed all season shows we can perform against anyone in this league.

“And because it's a mini-competition it is completely different to the league and the results from the season don't really matter.

“Of course we are taking every game as they come but lifting the Play-Off trophy at Wembley would be nice.”

Any such achievement would be the perfect way to sign-off a frustrating season for Town's wideman who has been limited to just 14 appearances this campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic back in November.

“It was frustrating being out for so long but I just had to take it on the chin and make sure I came back stronger,” added Scannell.

“It feels really good to get back into action as it's been awhile – I still need another couple of games to get my legs going.

“Everyone is looking forward to the Play-Offs but before that we want to go into them on a high which means getting two wins in the next couple of games – starting with Birmingham City on Saturday.”