Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell has returned to the Terriers from his loan spell at Burton Albion due to injury.

The 27-year-old, who joined Town from Crystal Palace in 2012, will be out for "more than two months" with the groin injury and will undergo his rehabilitation back in West Yorkshire.

Scannell has not yet been recalled by the Terriers and will remain on the Brewers' books unless Town decide to activate that option in the January transfer window.

Burton coach Andy Garner explained to the Burton Mail: "He pulled up in training the other day.

"It was the last five minutes of training and unfortunately it is quite bad.

"As it could be more than two months before he’s fit to play again it probably makes sense to get someone else in.

"We thank him for everything he has done for us."

The midfielder has notched one assist in his 19 appearances with Nigel Clough's side, failing to get on the scoresheet.