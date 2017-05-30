The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the top tier of English football for the first time in 45 yesterday with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Reading FC at Wembley.

Christopher Schindler scored the decisive spot kick after Danny Ward had denied Jordan Obita from 12 yards.

Victory in the final capped a remarkable season for the Terriers, who had mixed it with the big boys in the division from week one.

The campaign will leave Town fans with unbelievable, life-long memories, with wins at St James' Park, Elland Road and Carrow Road just a few highlights.

David Wagner, Stuart Webber and Dean Hoyle brought in 13 new faces at the start of the season and many pundits predicted Town to suffer relegation rather than promotion.

But the work ethic, team spirit and quality of the squad shone through to guide Town into the big time for the first time in nearly half a century.

Here we want you to give us your player ratings for the sensational promotion season.

Have your say with our interactive gadget below.