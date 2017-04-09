Steam trains chug through Huddersfield in the 196

It was a day of disappointment and frustration for the 1,950 travelling Huddersfield Town fans who made the journey to Nottingham Forest.

From the very first whistle, David Wagner's side found themselves under the cosh from a dominant and rampant Forest outfit who were roared on by a vociferous City Ground crowd.

A goal in each half from full-back Eric Lichaj and forward Jamie Ward was enough to condemn Town to defeat and leave their automatic SkyBet Championship hopes in tatters.

And arguably it could have been worse for the visitors on the banks of the River Trent – had it not been for a number of good saves from goalkeeper Danny Ward.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the atmosphere as well as launch a scathing attack on the sides inability to see off struggling league sides.

