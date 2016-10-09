Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

See unique tattoo of Andy Booth as fan Simon Clayden celebrates Huddersfield Town Flying High

Let us know about your Town tattoos

Huddersfield Town club ambassador Andy Booth now features in a unique way

Lifelong Town fan Simon Clayden has decided to celebrate the club’s table-topping success in unique style.

The 47-year-old from Bridlington is revelling in the Wagner Revolution and thought he would go the ink route to mark his delight.

But it’s not one of the current crop of heroes who features in his latest tattoo, it’s Leeds Road legend Andy Booth.

Originally from Dewsbury, Clayden is tickled ink and explained: “The tattoo was done by a chap called Dan at the Identity tattoo shop in Bridlington – it took just over three hours to do.

See Simon's Town tattoos:

VIEW GALLERY

“The season so far has been amazing and, to be honest, probably not what Town fans are used to week in week out.

“We are more used to the highs and lows usually associated with our beloved Town, rather than consistantly performing well.”

So why Boothy to feature in the tattoo?

“Boothy is a club legend, so I thought I would pay tribute to our club ambassador,” explained the man who has a North Stand Loyal tattoo on his back and Town badges in other places.

Watch Town's best performers this season:

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“There are quite a lot of good times to remember watching Town – not least the play-off victory at Wembley over Sheffield United.

“Boothy was taking food orders on the train going down for our return trip!

“He’s a great club man, a brilliant bloke and Town are going great so I’m chuffed, because I’ve followed the club all my life.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top England-Germany U20s Stand Out Players Elias Kachunga on West Yorkshire Life Dean Hoyle issues David Wagner statement
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Forward Elias Kachunga loving life in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town

Elias Kachunga in action for Huddersfield Town against Rotherham United - the German loving his time in West Yorkshire.

The German striker has settled in well after making the loan move from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt this summer

Related Tags

People
Andy Booth
Places
Huddersfield
Dewsbury

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Flying High: Five key fixtures for Huddersfield Town
  2. David Wagner
    QUIZ: Can you name every manager to take charge of Huddersfield Town?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Former Huddersfield Town player Danny Carr eyes Football League return
  4. David Wagner
    Our fun Whatsapp conversation between Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town on David Wagner
  5. Rick Stone
    Five areas Huddersfield Giants need to improve for Super League next time

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent