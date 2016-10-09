Lifelong Town fan Simon Clayden has decided to celebrate the club’s table-topping success in unique style.

The 47-year-old from Bridlington is revelling in the Wagner Revolution and thought he would go the ink route to mark his delight.

But it’s not one of the current crop of heroes who features in his latest tattoo, it’s Leeds Road legend Andy Booth.

Originally from Dewsbury, Clayden is tickled ink and explained: “The tattoo was done by a chap called Dan at the Identity tattoo shop in Bridlington – it took just over three hours to do.

“The season so far has been amazing and, to be honest, probably not what Town fans are used to week in week out.

“We are more used to the highs and lows usually associated with our beloved Town, rather than consistantly performing well.”

So why Boothy to feature in the tattoo?

“Boothy is a club legend, so I thought I would pay tribute to our club ambassador,” explained the man who has a North Stand Loyal tattoo on his back and Town badges in other places.

“There are quite a lot of good times to remember watching Town – not least the play-off victory at Wembley over Sheffield United.

“Boothy was taking food orders on the train going down for our return trip!

“He’s a great club man, a brilliant bloke and Town are going great so I’m chuffed, because I’ve followed the club all my life.”