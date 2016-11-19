The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aaron Mooy has been in sensational form so far this season since joining Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The Australian has started all but one game for David Wagner's side as well as scoring the winner in the West Yorkshire derby against Leeds United back in September.

The 26-year-old joined Premier League giants Manchester City on a three-year deal in the summer from sister side Melbourne City before immediately being loaned out to Town.

The midfielder left Australia on the back of a stellar 2015/16 campaign in the A-League, setting a new league record of 20 assists in a single season.

And footage from Melbourne's recent clash against Adelaide United shows the standard of the game in which the Mooy has left behind.

The game finished 2-1 to home side City in front of a crowd of 10,053 at the AAMI Park stadium – a brace from forward Bruno Fornaroli sealing all three points.

The club also boast the likes of former Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorenson and Aussie legend Tim Cahill among their ranks and currently sit second in the league, five points behind Sydney FC.

Have a look at the footage above, captured by Examiner Sports Writer Mel Booth, during a recent trip Down Under.