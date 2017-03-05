SEE what David Wagner thinks of the John Smith's Stadium pitch

David Wagner admitted the John Smith's Stadium pitch was hindering his side – but refused to make it an excuse for the loss to Newcastle United.

The Kirkless Council-owned ground not only hosts Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship promotion push but rugby league side Huddersfield Giants' games as well.

And with the new Super League season starting last month, the pitch has quickly deteriorated with both football and rugby being played at the venue.

Town have brought in special lights to aid the recovery of the turf at the John Smith's Stadium after head coach David Wagner was previously critical of the pitch in the 1-0 victory over Reading FC.

But with the Giants hosting Hull FC on the Thursday night – the grass had less than 48 hours to recover ahead of Town's late SkyBet Championship kick-off against Newcastle United.

The state of the pitch is a worry for Wagner who believes it is not conducive to the intense passing game he prefers his side to play with the situation further acerbated with heavy spells of rain during the game.

“The pitch is poor no question about it,” Wagner said after his side's 3-1 defeat. “It's not suitable for our game, that's for sure."

"For our game we need a better pitch and now the rugby season has started it does not help.

“But this is something we have to accept - the club and the chairman is trying everything to improve it.

“They have invested in these lights but in the end the pitch is not what it was six or seven months ago.”

David Wagner's team host Aston Villa on Tuesday evening with the German boss accepting it is just something his side will have to 'handle.'

However, after that game there is no John Smith's Stadium fixture for either Town or the Giants until Friday, March 24 when the latter face Leeds Rhinos before Town face Burton Albion on Saturday, April 1.

“We hope that after the Aston Villa game, where there are two-and-a-half weeks without a game, the groundsman has time to improve it,” Wagner said.

“On Tuesday night we have to handle it but it won't be an excuse for us either way,” he added.