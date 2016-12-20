Find out what Town's Michael Hefele wants for Christmas

After last week saw Huddersfield Town claim maximum points against Bristol City , Burton Albion and Norwich City , attention now turns to the visit of Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

David Wagner 's side consolidated their position in the top six of the SkyBet Championship with an impressive hat-trick of results culminating in the 2-1 win over Norwich City on Friday night.

The players are currently taking a well-earned rest with friends and family ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year schedule before reporting back to PPG Canalside tomorrow (Wednesday).

And although focus will be on maintaining Town's current good run of form in front of a bumper John Smith's crowd , there is something central defender Michael Hefele would like to find under the Christmas tree before the 3pm kick-off on Monday, December 26.

Watch the video above to find out what Huddersfield Town Club shop item was the topic of conversation during a recent press conference with the popular player.