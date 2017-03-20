Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a below-par performance away to Bristol City, David Wagner's men came in for some harsh criticism after the SkyBet Championship clash.

But none more so than club captain Mark Hudson, who was given a two out of 10 for his performance by the Huddersfield Examiner with the assumption it was time for the player to hang up the boots and start the coaching career.

Social Media as well as popular fan forum Down At The Mac went into meltdown with the comments dividing opinion among Huddersfield Town supporters.

After the game, team-mate Christopher Schindler leapt to his captain's defence while the comments have since been elaborated on in a further Huddersfield Examiner piece.

On the Huddersfield Examiner Huddersfield Town Facebook Page, John Taylor agreed with the Examiner view, saying “I have been saying this all season.”

Matthew Owen labelled Hudson 'a disgrace' believing him to be 'out of his league' with Nathan Carrington agreeing saying “Hudson looked out of place last night. Might still make it in League 2 but automatic promotion is a long shot if he's the type of player we have to fall back on.”

However, Margaret Shaw Siswick urged everyone to stop blaming the player – suggesting it was a 'poor performance all round.'

Meanwhile, Jordan Brown felt it was the article which was the disgrace – NOT the player while Leroy Prentice said it was “a pathetic attempt at pointing a finger at an individual in a team sport.”

Popular fans forum Down At The Mac also had a number of angry fans – not specifically at the criticism but they way it was delivered by the newspaper.

Ben1987, capturing a large amount of the ill-feeling, said: “What fans dispute is the clear lack of respect for Mark Hudson, Christopher Schindler and HTAFC.”

However some, like Frankiesleftpeg agreed with the Examiner's assessment 'for the most part' while Venezuelan Pete felt 'Some of those ratings are generous.'

Have a look below at the best of the Twitter reaction and thoughts on the issue - what do you think?