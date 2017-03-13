We're still confident we can win the league - Wel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SkyBet Championship promotion is 'more than a possibility' for Huddersfield Town after the away win over Brentford, according to football pundit Chris Kamara.

The 59-year-old was on duty for Sky Sports at Griffin Park were a solitary deflected strike from Rajiv van La Parra was enough to seal a hard-fought win for David Wagner's side.

And the former football player and manager was impressed at what the side had to offer during the 1-0 victory on an afternoon which saw many of Town's promotion rivals drop points.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate win over Brentford with their fans Share this video Watch Next

“They're a very good team, there's no doubt about that.” Kamara said. “There's no weakness in the team - the way they carry out their actions, I'm really impressed.

“To be David Wagner and have those players playing the way they are is a credit to him and there's a lot to look forward to for Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season.”

The result consolidates Town's position in third position with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading both losing and Leeds United only managing to draw but, more crucially, cuts the lead to the top of the table to only six points with Newcastle United's shock defeat at home to Fulham.

And Kamara believes the weekend's results firmly puts David Wagner's side in the mix for automatic promotion.

He said: “Obviously the top two have slightly go away but it is more than a possibility.

“The disappointment for them was probably losing against Newcastle United, if they had beaten them then they would have been right up there.”

Promotion or not, Huddersfield Town's season can only be described as one of success after many pundits and experts, including former Sky Sports' Ian Holloway, writing the side back in August.

“I don't know about any of my colleagues writing them off but what I do know is the manager is one excellent coach,” said the former Bradford City manager.

“Some of his ideas are top class so whoever decided to make him the manager deserves all the credit in the world for bringing him in.

“You can see by the spirit of the players and the way they reacted to the supporters at the end of the game everybody is in it together so they won't be far away at the end of the season.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town are applauded into the tunnel by their fans Share this video Watch Next

And should Huddersfield Town achieve the impossible dream of Premier League promotion in May, how would Kamara react?

“Well my son is a diehard Terrier and I am sure if they did get promotion then there's one thing he would expect me to say - 'Unbelievable Jeff',” joked Kamara.