Ahead of Huddersfield Town's home clash with Wigan Athletic last Monday night, the Examiner asked fans to come up with a unique and original fan chant.

The aim was to devise a song to rival that of Latics' Will Grigg's On Fire, a reworking of 90s dance classic Freed from Desire by Gala, which took the football world by storm last season.

And with a £20 Huddersfield Town Superstore voucher up for grabs as well as the chance to be a pop sensation, the Examiner was inundated with submissions.

From Nena's 99 Red Balloons with a Town twist to a song dedicated to Dutch winger Rajiv van La Parra to the tune of Ritchie Valens' La Bamba, there were plenty to choose from.

Many also had a festive feel with one about giving their heart to 'Chrissy Schindler' this Christmas but there can only be one winner which is Mark Davis for his re-working of Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody.

Thank You to everyone who entered and Well Done to Mark for his winning entry which can be seen in the video above.