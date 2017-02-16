Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a number of selection headaches ahead his sides FA Cup Fifth Round clash at Huddersfield Town.

With Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus breaking a metatarsal in Monday night's win over AFC Bournemouth, Kelechi Iheanacho could be in line for a recall for Saturday's game.

The 20-year-old Nigerian has not been involved in a matchday squad for the Blues since the 4-0 defeat at Everton, after which he found himself down the pecking order with the arrival of Jesus.

Guardiola also has a Champions League last 16 first leg against Monaco just three days later – but wholesale changes are still not expected in West Yorkshire.

The Blues boss has played strong teams in the FA Cup so far - David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure all starting against Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the last two rounds.

With Chelsea appearing to romp away with the Premier League and City also looking short of quality, the FA Cup is arguably their best chance of silverware.

And with no game for 12 days after the Monaco encounter, due to the postponement of the Manchester derby, Guardiola could be tempted to field his best eleven in both games.

The Spaniard will be aware he has a number of players, including captain Vincent Kompany and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who may be short of match action while the likes of Nolito, Fernando, Jesus Navas and Fabian Delph could also be considered.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero was a virtual certainty to face Town until Jesus sustained his long-term injury but would Guardiola still risk his leading goalscorer in a domestic cup match?

The Blues boss certainly has plenty of things to think about before Saturday....