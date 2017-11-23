Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on the in-form Manchester City this weekend, with David Wagner looking to do what no head coach has been able to do so far this season - beat Pep Guardiola's Sky Blue juggernaut.

The onus will very much be on the visitors to come out and attack, with Town likely to revert to the 4-3-3 used in the 2-1 victory over City's red neighbours and in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

That would mean Jonathan Hogg returning to the side after missing the 4-0 AFC Bournemouth defeat last week due to the birth of his latest child.

Hogg is a crucial part of Town's midfield trio, providing protection for the back four and allowing Aaron Mooy to advance further up the field.

And that is shown by Town's stats with the defensive midfielder in the heart of the team.

This season the Terriers have lost just three league games of the seven with Hogg on the pitch (vs Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City and Liverpool), keeping two clean sheets in the process and earning a sensational victory over Manchester United.

But with the 28-year-old returning to the fold, where does that leave the rest of the team?

With Hogg likely to partner Mooy and Danny Williams in the centre of midfield, either Elias Kachunga, Tom Ince or Rajiv Van La Parra will have to drop out of the side.

Van La Parra has impressed in recent weeks, adding a final product to his game which has been missing previously.

Ince has also been a good attacking outlet for Town, although the winger has failed to reproduce the goalscoring form he displayed at Derby County last season.

With 30 efforts on goal already this campaign, the Liverpool academy product has taken the most shots without scoring in the Premier League, but is getting into dangerous areas on the pitch.

Kachunga has also failed to notch a goal so far this season - despite having one wrongly ruled out for offside against Leicester City - but has not found himself in the same areas as Ince.

The DR Congo international has mustered just eight shots this term, three of which were off target and another three were blocked.

What Kachunga does bring however is a strong partnership with Tommy Smith on the right hand side and is arguably the best winger defensively out of the three.

Ince and Van La Parra of course chip in with the defensive effort, but Kachunga's tireless running could mean he gets the nod on the right for Town above his two teammates - especially against the free-scoring Manchester City.

Town's back four will also have to be at their resolute best to contain City's attacking flair, but with Christopher Schindler returning from his one-match suspension, Town will be able to call upon their 'first choice' back line.

Wagner's other selection headache comes at the top of the pitch, with Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre jostling for the striker's jersey.

Depoitre has performed well since breaking into the team, but has not scored in three matches, while Mounie's drought lasts six matches - but the Benin international's last three appearances have all come from the bench.

Both provide Town with a physical presence up front, with the pair standing well over six foot and able to hold up the ball to relieve the pressure City will undoubtedly place on the Terriers.

Depoitre looks to have made the starting shirt his since Mounie's heel injury left him sidelined, but with the 23-year-old back from injury, the competition for the jersey looks to be heating up once more.