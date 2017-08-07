Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's first Premier League match ever will be witnessed by a sell-out crowd at Selhurst Park.

The Terriers kick off their first top flight campaign for 45 years against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.

Town sold all of their 2,887-seat allocation by Friday and Eagles fans have now done the same, with around 22,500 Palace fans set to descend on the stadium this weekend.

That means that a sell-out crowd of around 25,500 fans will be in south London to watch Town's first Premier League fixture this weekend.

Only six of Town's league matches of last season brought more fans through the turnstiles - excluding the play-off semi-finals and final.

Those were the away matches at Birmingham City, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.