Set-pieces can be a great goal source says Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele

The fans favourite watched Christopher Schindler score against Ipswich Town and wants more of the same for the rest of the campaign

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Michael Hefele.
Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Michael Hefele.

Michael Hefele says Huddersfield Town are determined to take advantage of more set-pieces as the campaign continues.

The popular German defender watched from the bench as his compatriot Christopher Schindler headed home from Aaron Mooy’s corner at Ipswich Town.

Town’s first set-piece strike of the season sealed the 1-0 win which kept them top of the Championship.

Hefele later replaced centre-back Schindler after he was forced off with a cut above his right eye.

And the former Dynamo Dresden man said: “I was very happy that Chris scored the goal because set-pieces are very important.

“We will in the future score more from set-pieces. In the past we maybe didn’t have the biggest luck.

“But now the wall is broken and we will score more.”

Summer recruit Hefele is one of 10 Town players to make the scoresheet this season - coming off the bench to grab the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in August.

And the 26-year-old added: “I scored seven goals last season from set-pieces, which for a defender is not bad.”

Meanwhile boss David Wagner is confident Schindler will be fit for Town next game at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday week, October 16 (12.00).

Town’s record signing has started every game since arriving from 1860 Munich in a £1.8m deal.

Huddersfield Town fans some of the best travelled in the Sky Bet Championship

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Huddersfield Town fans celebrate at the final whistle.

Latest league average away attendances show Town fans mixing it at the top with the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leeds United 

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Huddersfield Town fans celebrate at the final whistle.
