Huddersfield Town fans have voted to sell seven members of the first team squad this summer.

We asked you to vote for those you would like to keep and those you would be in favour of selling this summer, with 15 squad members making the grade for Town's first top flight season for 45 years.

Christopher Schindler, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Chris Lowe, Tommy Smith, Michael Hefele and Joel Coleman all received over 90% of keep votes, with Philip Billing not far behind on 87 per cent.

Nahki Wells, Collin Quaner, Rajiv Van La Parra and Jon Gorenc Stankovic received more than 70 per cent positive votes, with Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Luke Coddington all also making the cut.

At the other end, only 17.2 per cent of voters wanted Joe Lolley to remain at Town next season, with Harry Bunn receiving 19 per cent.

Experienced duo Dean Whitehead and Mark Hudson would also be sold by around 75 per cent of voters, while Sean Scannell was voted out by 66 per cent of people.

Jack Payne and Regan Booty are both right on the cusp, but fall into the sell bracket.