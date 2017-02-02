Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coaches full of Brighton fans heading to the John Smith's Stadium today have had to turn back due to traffic chaos in the south.

The Seagulls are due to face Huddersfield Town tonight in a crunch clash at the top of the Championship, but many Brighton fans will not make it to West Yorkshire.

There are unconfirmed reports that four coaches have turned around and are now heading back to the south coast, with at least one coach managing to miss the traffic.

Around 1,000 away tickets had been sold for the match, but hundreds of traveling Brighton fans will not make it to the JSS.

The M23 has been closed between junctions eight and nine since just before noon due to a fallen power cable, according to Highways England.

The motorway is expected to reopen in both directions between 4pm and 5pm.

The Brighton players are believed to have travelled up to Huddersfield yesterday.