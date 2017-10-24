Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Danny Ward is the Liverpool fans' preferred option to start in goal against the Terriers at Anfield this weekend.

Town's promotion-winning keeper started the season as third-choice gloveman at the Merseyside club, but the poor performances of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have given the Welshman a shot at a starting berth.

And a number of supporters have voiced their support of the youngster on Twitter after Liverpool's dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Liverpool Echo asked fans which stopper they would like to see between the sticks against Town this weekend, with more than 50 replies coming in in favour of the ex-Terrier.

Karius and Mignolet received no backing in the first 50 responses.

Although Ward was a clear favourite amongst the Liverpool fans, there were also a few responses which showed just how dire the keeping situation is at Anfield...

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to address the situation at his pre-match press conference this week, along with fielding questions on the Liverpool defence, which was breached four times at Wembley last weekend.