It's a case of Borussia Dortmund against Ajax Amsterdam as Huddersfield Town host Reading FC in this evening's SkyBet Championship encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

That's because Royals boss Jaap Stam has revitalised the fortunes of the Berkshire club with a brand possession-based football synonymous with the Dutch giants while the Town head coach is renowned for the 'gegenpressing' approach similar to the German side.

After retiring from an illustrious career which took in spells at Manchester United, Lazio and AC Milan, Stam took up a coaching role at Ajax where he spent three years before being appointed Reading manager at the start of this season.

Under Stam's tutelage the Berkshire side have the second-highest average possession in the Championship (58.3%) - behind only Fulham (58.4%) - and have become known for their measured build-up play based on Ajax's philosophy of playing out from the back.

Meanwhile, Town have seen it's own revolution under David Wagner – whose side has flown up the league table with their high intensity pressing game taken straight from the Dortmund copybook and the Germans four-year spell as reserve team coach at the club.

And other than Town's 1-0 defeat at the Madejski Stadium earlier this season, the pair have locked horns before either came to the English league.

Back at Ajax, Stam was assistant manager to Andries Ulderink during his time with the second team, with the pair swapping positions on the move to Reading.

“We know each other and played against each other a couple of times with my Dortmund Under 23s facing his Ajax Under 23s,” explained Town boss David Wagner.

“We played both games in Dortmund when there were international breaks and Reading have a typical Ajax Amsterdam style.”

“They play 4-3-3, playing it out from the back with quick wingers and a typical target man so we know what to expect for this game.”