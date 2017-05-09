Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal does not believe the current form tables reflect Huddersfield Town's quality heading into the two-legged play-off semi-final against the Terriers.

Town have won just one of their last five matches, but the Portuguese boss is expecting David Wagner's men to be back at their best when the Owls visit the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of the semi-finals.

He told the Star: “Huddersfield didn’t finish very well because they have changed their players. They rested players in the last game. They have been preparing for the play-offs, which is why they have lost the games.

“They will be with a completely different face on Sunday and we will be too.”

Carvalhal made 10 changes ahead of the Owls' match against Fulham on the final day of the season, with the 51-year-old opting to rest his players ahead of the post-season competition.

And he knows this year's play-offs will be hotly contested, with each team fancying themselves in over the next three matches.

He said: “Last season we finished sixth, this season we arrive in fourth position.

“We were underdogs last year but this season it is more balanced because the table doesn’t lie. There is a small points difference, so we will have a 25 per cent chance this season. It doesn’t mean it will be more easy.”